Fiddler Magazine
Founded in 1994, Fiddler Magazine is an informative, educational, and entertaining resource for fiddlers, accompanists, and appreciative listeners. Each quarterly issue (now approx. 60 pages each) features a variety of different styles of fiddling, as well as plenty of other articles and columns. Regular columns include: Bluegrass Fiddling, “The Practicing Fiddler,” Fiddle Tune History, On Improvisation, Irish Fiddling, Cross-Tuning Workshop, Cross-Canada Fiddle Tour, and reviews of CDs, books, and DVDs. Each issue also includes transcriptions of several tunes.
Winter 2016/17
Tony DeMarco
David Bragger
Adam Haynes
Franco-American Fiddlers
Violin Maker H.H. Heskett
Billy C. Hurt on Clark Kessinger
Columns on Irish, Scottish; Old Time; Canadian fiddling; Tune History; Waltzes & Airs
Reviews
11 tunes + musical examples…
& lots more!
In upcoming issues:
Kevin Henderson & Shetland Fiddle Traditions; Sam Sweeney; 10 String Symphony; Bríd Harper; Judy Raber & Jim McKinney; Henry Ford's Violins; Harald Haugaard; Leanna Price; Howdy Forrester; Gordon McCann; Liz Carroll; Gillian Boucher…
2017 Vintage Fiddler Photo Calendar
:
12 beautiful B&W photos from the late 1880s to early 1900s. $7 each or 3 for $20. Makes a great gift for all the fiddlers in your life, including yourself!
Read Articles
!
(Once on the Articles page, click on "newer/older" at the bottom of the right-hand menu to access over a hundred articles. Or search for your favorite fiddler or fiddle style in the search box!)
