Founded in 1994, Fiddler Magazine is an informative, educational, and entertaining resource for fiddlers, accompanists, and appreciative listeners. Each quarterly issue (now approx. 60 pages each) features a variety of different styles of fiddling, as well as plenty of other articles and columns. Regular columns include: Bluegrass Fiddling, “The Practicing Fiddler,” Fiddle Tune History, On Improvisation, Irish Fiddling, Cross-Tuning Workshop, Cross-Canada Fiddle Tour, and reviews of CDs, books, and DVDs. Each issue also includes transcriptions of several tunes.


Winter 2016/17
  • Tony DeMarco
  • David Bragger
  • Adam Haynes
  • Franco-American Fiddlers
  • Violin Maker H.H. Heskett
  • Billy C. Hurt on Clark Kessinger
  • Columns on Irish, Scottish; Old Time; Canadian fiddling; Tune History; Waltzes & Airs
  • Reviews
  • 11 tunes + musical examples… & lots more!
In upcoming issues:
Kevin Henderson & Shetland Fiddle Traditions; Sam Sweeney; 10 String Symphony; Bríd Harper; Judy Raber & Jim McKinney; Henry Ford's Violins; Harald Haugaard; Leanna Price; Howdy Forrester; Gordon McCann; Liz Carroll; Gillian Boucher…

